DTC posts financial turnaround, total income rises to Rs 995 crore in 2025–26

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has recorded a financial turnaround. As per the latest financial data, DTC’s total income has increased from Rs 822.53 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 995.55 crore in 2025–26 (up to March 26), registering a growth of approximately Rs 173 crore.

Ticketed income has increased from Rs 327.23 crore to Rs 379.77 crore, registering a growth of Rs 52.54 crore on a year-on-year basis, while earnings from special hire services have risen from Rs 82.65 crore to Rs 99.21 crore, marking an increase of Rs 16.56 crore during the same period.

The most significant growth has been recorded under miscellaneous income, which has increased from Rs 342.67 crore to Rs 446.59 crore, reflecting a substantial rise of Rs 103.92 crore. This category includes revenue from advertisements, rent receipts, and penalty collections and has emerged as the key contributor to DTC’s overall financial improvement.

This growth has been driven by improved performance across key revenue streams and a focused push towards revenue diversification. The corporation has also recorded an increase in average monthly income from Rs 68.54 crore to Rs 82.96 crore.