Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi HC seeking pardon, to turn approver in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking pardon and permission to turn approver in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma took the actor’s application on record and issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate, seeking its response by April 20, when the court will further hear the matter.

The actor moved the court, claiming that she had material information that could help the prosecution in investigation.

Fernandez was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency. ED had earlier summoned her several times for the investigation.

A Delhi court in November 2022 granted bail to Fernandez on her plea, claiming that her custody was not required since the investigation was already complete and the charge sheet had been filed. The court had summoned her after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed against her. She was not arrested in the case.

Police had booked Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore. He, along with his wife, Leena Paulose, is facing several cases across the country

Allu Arjun persona rights protection order soon

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Friday urged the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights and stop the unauthorised use of his name, voice, and likeness by several entities for commercial use and impersonation. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that the court would pass an interim order in his favour.