LSR students allege AI glass surveillance, intimidation after protest over principal’s BJP video appearance

NEW DELHI: A day after protests erupted at Lady Shri Ram College over Principal Kanika Ahuja’s appearance in a BJP social media video, students on Friday alleged surveillance, intimidation and restrictions by the college administration.

Students claimed that members of the administration were using Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses to record the protesters. Some also alleged that their parents had been contacted by the administration. “My parents received a call asking them to tell me to stop protesting if we want to avoid disciplinary action,” a second-year student said, requesting of anonymity.

Another student alleged that movement within the campus was restricted during the protest. According to her, the principal briefly addressed students and assured further talks after a scheduled meeting but left the campus without engaging again.

Protesters also claimed that CCTV cameras had been installed on the premises shortly after demonstrations began, expressing concern about monitoring. Students pointed out that earlier requests for CCTV cameras at college gates citing harassment concerns had reportedly been denied due to a lack of funds.

In a statement, students questioned the principal’s claim that her participation in the video was part of an “intellectual discussion.” They argued that appearing in a political party’s content while holding an institutional position blurred the line between her personal views and official responsibility.

They further noted that the draft Bill discussed in the video was not publicly available at the time, making meaningful academic critique difficult.