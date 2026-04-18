MCD to pay gardener salary to resident welfare associations for upkeep of parks

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has revived a scheme to address the shortage of gardeners in the Capital’s parks, under which resident welfare associations (RWAs) across Delhi would get Rs 13,500 per acre to hire a gardener for park maintenance.
Based on a public-private partnership model, the scheme—which was originally rolled out before the merger of the North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations in 2022—was reintroduced last week by the civic body’s horticulture department
According to a senior official, “Each municipal corporation had a different policy for financial assistance to RWAs. For instance, the EDMC gave `8,660 per acre, while the NDMC provided `8,000. The SDMC, however, offered `13,500 per acre, which we have adopted.”
He said the MCD will also supply compost to RWAs sourced from its green waste management centres free of charge. Under the scheme, the RWAs will start receiving financial assistance three months after registering.
“We will make cumulative payments for three months to the RWAs for each acre of land, and a zonal-level monitoring committee would be set up to oversee the work carried out by the RWAs,” an official added.
She noted that after completing three months, the work will be verified through photographs uploaded by the RWAs. Once the supervisor is satisfied, the financial assistance will continue. The MCD currently maintains 15,320 parks across its 12 zones, covering nearly 5,200 acres.
However, staffing remains a challenge. As per data available till March 2026, 911 gardeners are employed, while 814 have been hired under a welfare measure scheme that offers contractual jobs to family members of deceased gardeners. Additionally, the civic body has outsourced 2,355 gardeners.
The horticulture department has said the maintenance norms are guided by the Central Public Works Department manual, which recommends one ‘mali’ for every 1.35 acres.
Residents and ward councillors have repeatedly complained about the deteriorating condition of parks, citing gardeners’ dearth. “There are 203 parks in our ward. However, there are only eight gardeners to maintain them all. In one park, tall grass has taken over nearly the entire area, with benches almost buried within it,” an official from Mayur Vihar Phase-I rued.
Financial aid
RWAs will start receiving financial assistance three months after registering
After three months, the work will be verified through photographs uploaded by the RWAs
The aid will continue once the supervisor is satisfied