MCD to pay gardener salary to resident welfare associations for upkeep of parks

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has revived a scheme to address the shortage of gardeners in the Capital’s parks, under which resident welfare associations (RWAs) across Delhi would get Rs 13,500 per acre to hire a gardener for park maintenance.

Based on a public-private partnership model, the scheme—which was originally rolled out before the merger of the North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations in 2022—was reintroduced last week by the civic body’s horticulture department

According to a senior official, “Each municipal corporation had a different policy for financial assistance to RWAs. For instance, the EDMC gave `8,660 per acre, while the NDMC provided `8,000. The SDMC, however, offered `13,500 per acre, which we have adopted.”

He said the MCD will also supply compost to RWAs sourced from its green waste management centres free of charge. Under the scheme, the RWAs will start receiving financial assistance three months after registering.

“We will make cumulative payments for three months to the RWAs for each acre of land, and a zonal-level monitoring committee would be set up to oversee the work carried out by the RWAs,” an official added.