Patient threatens to jump from fifth floor at Delhi hospital, rescue efforts underway

NEW DELHI: A patient admitted to a private hospital in Delhi’s Anand Vihar climbed onto the ledge of a fifth-floor balcony on Friday morning and threatened to jump, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

Visuals from the scene showed the man perched on the ledge as a crowd gathered below. A person was also seen trying to speak to him from a nearby window.

The reason behind his actions was not immediately known.

“A call was received at 8.40 am, following which a fire tender was rushed to the spot,” a DFS official said.

Hospital staff and bystanders attempted to persuade the man to come down, but he refused to relent.

Efforts to safely rescue the patient are currently underway, officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)