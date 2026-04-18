Trump congratulates Taranjit Singh Sandhu on appointment as Delhi Lt Governor

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, lauding his role in strengthening India-US ties.

In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform Trump founded in 2021, the US President described Sandhu as a “seasoned diplomat” who demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing bilateral relations during his tenure as India’s Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024.

“Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt-Governor of Delhi,” Trump wrote, wishing him success in leading the Capital’s progress. It was accompanied by a photo of the two posing in the Oval Office.

Sandhu, who was appointed Delhi’s L-G on March 5 this year, had joined the BJP after retiring from the Indian Foreign Service. He had also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar but was unsuccessful.