CBI arrests DGCA deputy director general in Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officer along with another individual in an alleged bribery case involving Rs 2.5 lakh, the agency said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Mudavath Devula, Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate of the DGCA headquarters in Delhi, and Bharat Mathur, Senior Vice President at a private organisation.

Devula, along with Mathur, was nabbed in connection with the bribery case, with the entire amount of Rs 2.5 lakh seized, the agency said.

The federal probing agency had registered the case on Saturday against Devula and Mathur on allegations that the DGCA official demanded undue advantage from private persons in lieu of issuing approvals and permissions for applications pending with the DGCA.

Consequently, searches were conducted by the CBI at the premises of the accused public servant and other private persons at four locations in Delhi, resulting in the seizure of cash worth Rs 37 lakh, gold and silver coins, and multiple digital devices.

“Investigation of the case is continuing,” the CBI said.