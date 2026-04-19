Chaos erupts during polls to Gargi College council

NEW DELHI: Chaos erupted during student council elections at Delhi University’s Gargi College on Friday, with rival student groups and a candidate alleging intimidation, misconduct, and irregularities in the polling process.

Videos circulating on social media showed a presidential candidate claiming she was “treated disrespectfully” and physically pushed out of the campus by teachers after her political leanings became known. She alleged she was made to wait for hours and pressured to sign documents certifying that the elections were being conducted fairly. She further claimed ballot boxes were not inspected before polling and voting began without her signature.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad supported the candidate’s allegations, claiming the administration tried to coerce her into withdrawing her nomination, denied her entry during voting and counting, and subjected her to “rude and disrespectful” behaviour. ABVP’s Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma demanded that the polls be annulled and fresh elections conducted, alleging the process was manipulated.

Sharma said the candidate sought help from DUSU president Aryan Mann and maintained she had no formal affiliation with ABVP. He also alleged that Left-affiliated students raised slogans when Mann arrived.

Meanwhile, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) accused ABVP members of forcibly entering the campus and engaging in intimidation. It alleged hooliganism and attempts to disrupt the campus environment. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj questioned police inaction and demanded an FIR.