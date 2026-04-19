Delhi behind the scenes

Water amid policies

Delhi’s water seems to have developed a personality that is unpredictable and occasionally hazardous. While contamination reports surface nationwide, the city responds with more tests. Samples are taken, boxes ticked, yet the glass in hand feels like a gamble. A civic official asked: what’s the point of new policies if old ones remain unimplemented?

LSR’s political crossroads

April 13 felt less like a college day, more like a civics lesson gone rogue. One video, many questions. A principal on a party platform, and suddenly “apolitical” looked… selective. The campus stirred; students asked, and the administration answered with silence wrapped as discipline. Funny how dissent is “disruption” until it isn’t. “LSR taught us to think, didn’t it? Turns out, thinking out loud still makes people uncomfortable. Some lessons aren’t in the syllabus, but they stay,” read a statement by the alumni.

Phantom ‘Raghav Chadha’ in court

The day Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the court in-person to argue his application in the excise case, everyone’s interest suddenly peaked after a special viewer joined the online hearing to listen to the proceedings. Reporters had their news flashes ready; advocates and others were having bets on whether it was the real person or merely someone having the similar name or someone impersonating him. Phone calls were made to his office to confirm his identity, but they neither confirmed nor denied if the gentleman who had joined the proceedings was indeed Raghav Chadha.