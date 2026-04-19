Delhi behind the scenes

Water amid policies
Delhi’s water seems to have developed a personality that is unpredictable and occasionally hazardous. While contamination reports surface nationwide, the city responds with more tests. Samples are taken, boxes ticked, yet the glass in hand feels like a gamble. A civic official asked: what’s the point of new policies if old ones remain unimplemented?
LSR’s political crossroads
April 13 felt less like a college day, more like a civics lesson gone rogue. One video, many questions. A principal on a party platform, and suddenly “apolitical” looked… selective. The campus stirred; students asked, and the administration answered with silence wrapped as discipline. Funny how dissent is “disruption” until it isn’t. “LSR taught us to think, didn’t it? Turns out, thinking out loud still makes people uncomfortable. Some lessons aren’t in the syllabus, but they stay,” read a statement by the alumni.
Phantom ‘Raghav Chadha’ in court
The day Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the court in-person to argue his application in the excise case, everyone’s interest suddenly peaked after a special viewer joined the online hearing to listen to the proceedings. Reporters had their news flashes ready; advocates and others were having bets on whether it was the real person or merely someone having the similar name or someone impersonating him. Phone calls were made to his office to confirm his identity, but they neither confirmed nor denied if the gentleman who had joined the proceedings was indeed Raghav Chadha.
Inactive official ‘X’ handle raises concerns
The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Director of Press and Information (P&I) Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), titled “Director P&I MCD”, has remained inactive since its creation in July 2022. Intended as a key platform for sharing updates and engaging with residents, the account has not posted any information on the civic body’s activities.
This reflects a missed opportunity to keep citizens informed about municipal developments, initiatives and services. Given that the MCD is the second-largest civic agency in the country, the absence of an active and responsive official handle is concerning. In an era where timely digital communication is essential, such inactivity undermines efforts to disseminate information. Activating and maintaining these platforms is crucial for building trust, addressing concerns, and keeping residents informed about civic matters.
Provided by Aditi Ray Chowdhury, Ifrah Mufti, Anup Verma & Udayan Kishore