Delhi

Delhi temperature dips, AQI improves after rain: IMD

The maximum temperatures at Palam and Ridge stood at 38.6 degrees and 41.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.
A day after moderate rainfall, Delhi’s air quality improved significantly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 152 at 4 pm, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.
A day after moderate rainfall, Delhi’s air quality improved significantly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 152 at 4 pm, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: A day after moderate rainfall, Delhi witnessed a dip in temperatures and an improvement in air quality on Saturday, according to official data.

At Safdarjung, the city’s base station, the minimum temperature settled at 19.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees below normal and 4.2 degrees lower than Friday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 39.5 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal but 1.5 degrees lower than the previous day.

Other stations also recorded a drop in minimum temperatures. Palam logged 20.1 degrees Celsius, nearly 4.9 degrees lower than Friday, while Ridge recorded 20.8 degrees, down by 3.9 degrees. The maximum temperatures at Palam and Ridge stood at 38.6 degrees and 41.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved significantly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 152 at 4 pm, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

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