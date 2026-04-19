Heritage walks from May to July in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to organise a series of heritage walks and seminars across the city from May to July, showcasing the national capital’s historical evolution through its prominent sites. Titled the “Summer Circuit”, the initiative is expected to feature events on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

A total of six earlymorning walks are planned over the three-month period, officials said. The walks will be conducted in the morning hours. According to officials, the routes will cover key historical sites, including Lal Kot—considered Delhi’s earliest fortified settlement—the Qutub Complex, Feroz Shah Kotla Fort, and parts of Shahjahanabad, with a focus on its surviving gates.

The decision to organise the programme was taken during a recent review meeting of the civic body’s heritage initiatives, they added. While no separate fee will be charged for the walks and seminars, participants will have to pay entry fees at monuments where applicable.

Officials further said that one of the walks planned for July will focus on remains from the Mauryan period, including rock edicts and pillars attributed to Ashoka. The civic body had organised a similar series of heritage walks during the winter season.