Key accused in Noida labour unrest case arrested

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested Aditya Anand, the main accused in the Noida labour unrest case, from Tamil Nadu after a multi-state search operation. Anand had been on the run since the situation normalised, even as multiple teams of Noida Police were trying to trace him.

According to police sources, Anand, along with two others—Rupesh Rai and Manisha — allegedly instigated workers and played a key role in triggering the unrest by creating multiple WhatsApp groups on April 9 and 10 to mobilise workers.

A case had been registered against Anand at the Phase-2 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, and a local court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

Police officials said the unrest was not spontaneous but pre-planned. During the investigation, they also found indications of a possible international link, with leads pointing towards Pakistan. Officials said two social media handles on X (formerly Twitter)—@Proudindiannavi and @Mir_Ilyas_INC—were allegedly operated from Pakistan and were active during the period of unrest.

Anand, on whom a reward of `1 lakh had been announced, was arrested from a railway station in Tiruchirappalli. Police teams used technical surveillance and conducted raids in several states before tracking him down.

Anand is a BTech graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur. He was present in Noida during the unrest and allegedly created WhatsApp groups using QR codes to mobilise workers. Police also alleged that he delivered provocative speeches to incite violence.