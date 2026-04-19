LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu flags traffic, parking reforms at Delhi heritage event

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday participated in DDA’s Delhi Heritage Week at Mehrauli Archaeological Park, maintained by the Delhi Development Authority. “Mehrauli park has been restored by DDA as part of its redevelopment project. We want people to come and see the ‘ease of living’ efforts by the DDA,” LG said.

Highlighting infrastructure concerns, the LG said the traffic situation in the national capital will be improved. “A new system will be adopted in Delhi to eliminate the problem of illegal roadside parking. Additionally, modern technology will be used for better management of street lights and traffic in the capital. Extra steps will be taken to enhance women’s safety in Delhi,” he said.

He added that Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be involved in addressing traffic congestion. “Local-level RWAs will work in coordination with Delhi Traffic Police. Wherever there are problems of illegal parking and traffic, emphasis will be placed on implementing this system at those locations first,” Sandhu said.

The LG also said he has been continuously engaging with citizens. “The general public wants that if a road is in poor condition, it should be repaired immediately,” he added.

In a post on X, Sandhu described the event as “a magical evening” celebrating heritage. He highlighted a “soulful tribute to Delhi’s rich cultural and architectural legacy,” mentioning the welcome dance, a Qawwali performance by the Niazi Nizami Brothers, and exhibitions by DDA and ASI that showcased ongoing conservation efforts.