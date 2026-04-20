81 AMU final year students detained days before exams, seek protection for protest

NEW DELHI: A major controversy erupted at the Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University on Monday after 81 out of 124 final year BA LLB students were detained over alleged attendance shortages, just days before their final semester examinations and close to the All India Bar Examination registration deadline.

The results, announced on April 18, nearly four months after the December examinations, saw 81 students marked with a ‘Y’ grade, indicating detention.

Students claimed the move came without prior notice or any transparent attendance record, despite them being allowed to sit for exams, complete internships, and fulfil academic requirements.

Calling it a “collapse of lawful academic governance,” students approached the Bar Council of India, alleging violations of university norms and a Delhi High Court ruling on attendance.

They argued that mandatory procedures, such as monthly attendance disclosures, were never followed, with records maintained through informal means like loose sheets and messaging platforms.

The results were declared just days before the final semester examinations and close to the registration deadline for the All India Bar Examination, leaving students with no opportunity to address any alleged shortfall.

“We were informed only when the results were announced. We took our exams in December and then we went for our internship in the Supreme Court, which was part of the 10th Semester protocol and now after all this, we get to know, we have been detained. It is terrible,” one of the students said.

Following protests at the faculty, students alleged they were “manhandled” and subjected to intimidation by the proctorial team.