Commercial vehicles to pay more green tax

NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicles entering Delhi will now have to cough up more money as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has enhanced the environment compensation charge (ECC) for such vehicles while mandating a 5% annual increase to maintain its deterrent effect against pollution. The revised rates apply to two-, three- and four-axle vehicles.

The decision was taken in compliance with a Supreme Court order that okayed a hike in the ECC effect from the beginning of this month.

The ECC rates for Category 2 (light-duty) and Category 3 (two-axle trucks) vehicles have been increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000 while Category 4 (three-axle trucks) and Category 5 (four-axle trucks and above) vehicles will have to shell out Rs 4,000, instead of the earlier Rs 2,600.

The increase in the ECC will have a considerable impact on businesses that transport goods, including hauliers, packers and movers, as operating costs will rise. Approximately 3,500 two-axle trucks and 1,500 three- and four-axle commercial vehicles enter the national capital every day.

On average, 70,000 commercial vehicles enter Delhi from NCR each day. Overall, nearly 29,000 cars; 6,000 light commercial vehicles; 2,800 buses; 3,400–3,500 trucks (two-axle); 1,000 three-axle commercial vehicles; 1,100 commercial vehicles with more than three axles and nearly 25,000 LMV enter Delhi on a daily basis.

The ECC is collected at various tollways around Delhi. These fees are used to offset the environmental damage from vehicle emissions. The money collected is deposited into a separate account run by the Delhi government.