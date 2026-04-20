Delhi to set up ‘Karmik Sewa Kendras’ for construction workers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will set up “Karmik Sewa Kendras” (KSKs), on the lines of the Passport Seva Kendra model, to facilitate registration of construction workers and delivery of welfare services.

According to officials, the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) has initiated the process of engaging an agency to design and develop 13 static and 13 mobile KSKs to cater to migrant and local labour populations in the city.

The initiative aims to support nearly 30 lakh people, especially those from vulnerable sections such as migrant workers and those employed in the unorganised sector. The selected agency will also develop 39 Labour Chowks—3 in each of Delhi’s 13 districts—to facilitate welfare schemes across the city.

The need for KSKs has been identified due to persistent challenges faced by workers in accessing essential services, an official document stated. “By creating a network of service centres modelled on the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) framework, the project aims to significantly mitigate these issues,” it said.

The plan draws inspiration from the “highly successful” PSK model, which transformed passport service delivery in the country, a senior Delhi government official said.By improving accessibility, efficiency, and worker satisfaction through time-bound registrations and proper record maintenance of eligible beneficiaries, the KSK project seeks to replicate the success of PSKs.

The initiative also aims to reduce wait times, enhance service delivery standards, and ensure high levels of worker satisfaction through streamlined and user-friendly services.Self-service kiosks will also be installed to assist workers.

Centres will track details

The KSK facilitation centres will track details such as medical check-ups, distribution of kits, welfare schemes, and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) records from registration until the end of membership.