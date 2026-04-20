Labour fury: As kitchen stoves went cold, fire spread across NCR

Noida has been in turmoil for the past few days. This unrest is not limited to just one suburb of the national Capital but it’s being felt in almost all the industrial estates of the national capital region (NCR). Not that the trade unions of the yore have had a phoenix like rise, they are either dead or dormant. There is a new genre which is now organising protests.

As revealed in police investigations, technology has now provided leadership to the skilled to put people together in a WhatsApp group and bring them together ‘for a cause’. Today there is no need for factory gate meetings of yesteryears organised by trade union leaders as people can now come together on the screen of their phone and resolve (without passing a formal resolution) to agitate and protest.

The biggest challenge of such protests is the abstract leadership, which may ignite a protest but fail to give a direction to the demonstration when it spills out of phone screens onto real-time agitation. This is what happened in Noida. The protests spread, there are news from now neighbouring districts of Hapur, because the local intelligence units failed to sound alert on labour crisis.

Thankfully Yogi Adityanath government acted swiftly announcing wage hikes. However, it’s like all the BJP governments in different states and at Centre, still closing its eyes to the trigger for the unrest. In the past one month in these industrial estates there has been labour crisis. What caused the crisis? Black marketing of LPG cylinders caused due to shortage of supply following the Iran-Israel-US war.