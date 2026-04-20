NGT issues notice to Delhi govt, agencies over alleged illegal groundwater extraction in Najafgarh

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Delhi government and other authorities over alleged large-scale illegal extraction of groundwater in Najafgarh.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert members A. Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, sought responses from the Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board, the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate and District Magistrate, Delhi Police, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), among others. The direction came on a plea alleging unauthorised groundwater extraction by “private tanker mafia” operators at a plot in the area.

The plea also alleged “collusion and inaction on the part of the authorities,” including the DJB. “Issue notice to the respondents,” the bench said in its order dated April 13. It directed all respondents to file their replies by July 10, the next date of hearing.

Earlier, in February, while hearing a separate matter concerning illegal groundwater extraction in the national capital, the tribunal had directed the DPCC to prepare an action plan for rejuvenating water bodies.