Opposition bent on thwarting women’s reservation: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday criticised the Opposition for allegedly obstructing the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying the continued delay undermines women’s political empowerment. Addressing a press conference, she said it was unfortunate that even after 78 years of Independence, women still struggle for adequate representation in Parliament and state assemblies.

Gupta said the Central government had expected all political parties to come together in support of the bill, but the Opposition failed to cooperate and raised what she termed baseless objections. She noted that the legislation has been introduced multiple times over the past three decades but has been stalled repeatedly on one pretext or another.

Referring to the 2023 version of the bill, she said it clearly provides that reservation for women will be implemented after delimitation, and opposing this provision now is contradictory. Responding to the Opposition’s demand for 33 per cent reservation within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, she questioned which male MPs would be willing to vacate their constituencies.