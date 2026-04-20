Wage struggle, anxiety, and aspiration: Inside Noida’s industrial worker crisis

Inside the cramped lanes of Noida’s Mamura village, life unfolds in quiet resilience. The small dark houses fill the air with anxiety of illness, rising expenses, and an uncertain future. A six-month pregnant woman sits cross-legged on the floor of one such house, her two young daughters beside her, waiting for their father, who works in a garment export company, to return with medicines.

The walls, stained and peeling, seem to echo the weight of her thoughts. Yet, amid it all, Sapna’s voice sounded steady as she said, “We are not worried about ourselves. The worry is about the daughters, their education, safety and the daily requirements. My husband has been earning Rs 15,000 for the past four years, and he has been hopeful that from next month he will get Rs 18,000, but there is no communication. All we can do is hope…”

Struggle for acknowledgement

What emerged from the densely packed settlements around Sector 62 and the industrial areas where demonstrations had occurred was not merely a story of wages and employment but of survival.

Long hours of work, fragile hopes, and silent compromises are synonymous with their everyday lives. In a dimly lit room, separated only by a worn-out curtain that seemed untouched by time, a 19-year-old Soniya prepares for her shift at a garment factory. Skilled in stitching, she has recently joined a unit that has promised her Rs 14,000 a month. The promise, however, carries uncertainty. Soniya stepped out of a windowless room that barely holds a bed and a few boxes.

There is no kitchen, no cupboard, not even a private washroom, only a shared facility a few metres away. Her mother works in Vishal Mega Mart and earns `11,000. Her father is a part-time labourer.