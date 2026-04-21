Advocate dies after jumping from CP hotel in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old advocate allegedly died after jumping from the 15th floor of a hotel in central Delhi’s Connaught Place area, police said on Monday.

According to police, information about the incident at The Royal Plaza hotel was received around 9.15 pm on Sunday. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the deceased, Rajesh Singh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, had checked into the hotel at around 6.30 pm on Saturday. He was practising as an advocate at the Delhi High Court, an officer said.

During the course of inquiry, it was found that he had allegedly jumped from the 15th floor of the hotel. “The injured was immediately shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors declared him brought dead,” an official said.

Police said the family members of the deceased have been informed. “As per their statement, no foul play is suspected in the matter,” the officer added. The crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot, and relevant exhibits were collected and seized. The body has been preserved in the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

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