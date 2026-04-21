Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh visits fire service academy, takes stock of operational preparedness

NEW DELHI: With a focus on fire safety compliance and emergency preparedness, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday visited the Fire Service Management Academy (FSMA) in Rohini. The visit aimed to review operational readiness, training standards of the Delhi Fire Service, and assess gaps in enforcement.

During the visit, the LG reviewed training modules and overall operational preparedness at FSMA. He also witnessed live demonstrations of firefighting and rescue operations, including the deployment of specialised equipment such as the indigenous Articulating Water Tower (AWT), which has a reach of up to 55 metres for high-rise firefighting.

Demonstrations also featured remote-controlled firefighting machines, mini robots, and specialised turntable ladders imported from Germany, highlighting the growing role of technology in emergency response. Interacting with trainee officers, the LG noted that the summer season had already set in and emphasised the need for heightened preparedness and swift response to fire-related incidents.