Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh visits fire service academy, takes stock of operational preparedness

NEW DELHI: With a focus on fire safety compliance and emergency preparedness, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday visited the Fire Service Management Academy (FSMA) in Rohini. The visit aimed to review operational readiness, training standards of the Delhi Fire Service, and assess gaps in enforcement.
During the visit, the LG reviewed training modules and overall operational preparedness at FSMA. He also witnessed live demonstrations of firefighting and rescue operations, including the deployment of specialised equipment such as the indigenous Articulating Water Tower (AWT), which has a reach of up to 55 metres for high-rise firefighting.
Demonstrations also featured remote-controlled firefighting machines, mini robots, and specialised turntable ladders imported from Germany, highlighting the growing role of technology in emergency response. Interacting with trainee officers, the LG noted that the summer season had already set in and emphasised the need for heightened preparedness and swift response to fire-related incidents.
He underlined the importance of adopting modern technologies to strengthen firefighting capabilities, expressed confidence in the professionalism of the personnel, and assured full administrative support to further enhance their efficiency.
Earlier, the LG also chaired a review meeting with officials of the Delhi Fire Service, where he assessed issues related to infrastructure modernisation, manpower strengthening, and the overall emergency response system. Expressing concern over reports of institutions operating without mandatory fire safety clearances, he pointed out that schools, hospitals, hotels, theatres, and other public establishments functioning without valid fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) pose a serious risk to human lives.
Reiterating that fire safety is a non-negotiable aspect of urban governance, particularly in critical institutions such as schools, hospitals, and public buildings, the LG directed officials to intensify inspections across the city. He also instructed that pending applications for fire safety clearances be fast-tracked and that strict action be taken against institutions found violating norms.
He also stressed that enforcement mechanisms should remain transparent, time-bound, and facilitative for applicants.