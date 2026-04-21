Delhi makes rainwater harvesting mandatory, sets deadlines to tackle water crisis

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed that rainwater harvesting systems will now be treated as mandatory and actively enforced across the city to address its growing water challenges. The initiative aligns with the call to “Catch the Rain— where it falls, when it falls,” aiming to turn water conservation into a people’s movement.

The government said that harvesting maximum rainwater would help mitigate the twin challenges of urban flooding during the monsoon and water shortages in summer. It added that all departments have been given clear, time-bound targets. Government buildings, parks, residential colonies, and institutional campuses must install functional rainwater harvesting systems before the onset of the monsoon.

In this regard, Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, attended by officials from over 60 departments of the Delhi government and the Government of India. Addressing officials, the minister emphasised that Delhi receives sufficient rainfall but fails to conserve it effectively.

“For four months every year, rainwater flows through our drains and goes to waste. If we channel this water into the ground, we can recharge our groundwater and reduce the crisis we face every summer,” he said. The minister reiterated that all departments have been assigned responsibilities with strict deadlines.