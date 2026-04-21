Delhi notifies SOP to curb tree offences, introduces rapid response system for strict enforcement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards strengthening environmental protection by notifying a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address offences related to trees.

CM Rekha Gupta described the move as a historic decision aimed at safeguarding Delhi’s green cover and ensuring strict enforcement of tree protection laws. She said the SOP has been notified by the Department of Forests and Wildlife under Section 33 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

“It establishes a robust, transparent, and time-bound mechanism for the prevention, detection, and prosecution of illegal felling, damage, and unauthorised activities involving trees,” Gupta said, adding that its implementation would ensure effective and accountable action in every case of violation.

A strong rapid response system has been introduced under the SOP, enabling citizens to register complaints through a toll-free helpline, an online portal, and offline modes. All complaints will be transmitted in real time to the concerned field officers to ensure prompt action. Quick Response Teams, constituted at headquarters and division levels, will reach sites within a stipulated time to prevent further damage and collect evidence scientifically through geo-tagged photographs and videos.