Delhi notifies SOP to curb tree offences, introduces rapid response system for strict enforcement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards strengthening environmental protection by notifying a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address offences related to trees.
CM Rekha Gupta described the move as a historic decision aimed at safeguarding Delhi’s green cover and ensuring strict enforcement of tree protection laws. She said the SOP has been notified by the Department of Forests and Wildlife under Section 33 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.
“It establishes a robust, transparent, and time-bound mechanism for the prevention, detection, and prosecution of illegal felling, damage, and unauthorised activities involving trees,” Gupta said, adding that its implementation would ensure effective and accountable action in every case of violation.
A strong rapid response system has been introduced under the SOP, enabling citizens to register complaints through a toll-free helpline, an online portal, and offline modes. All complaints will be transmitted in real time to the concerned field officers to ensure prompt action. Quick Response Teams, constituted at headquarters and division levels, will reach sites within a stipulated time to prevent further damage and collect evidence scientifically through geo-tagged photographs and videos.
Enforcement at the field level has also been strengthened. Officials of the Forest Department, including Beat Officers and Tree Officers, have been empowered to issue prohibitory orders to prevent violations, seize equipment, and coordinate with law enforcement agencies for swift action.
To ensure round-the-clock monitoring, a Forest Control Room at the headquarters level and Division Control Rooms at the divisional level have been set up to function 24x7. These are equipped to facilitate continuous monitoring of complaints and coordinated response with emergency services.
The government has reactivated the Green Helpline number 1800118600, while the Green Helpline portal is fully operational. These platforms will be widely publicised to encourage greater citizen participation and allow users to track complaint status.
The CM said that, inspired by the Centre’s push for a Green India and sustainable development, the Delhi government is taking concrete steps. “This SOP is a significant initiative aimed at ensuring a clean, green, and safe environment for future generations,” she added.
Monitoring through dedicated control rooms
To ensure round-the-clock monitoring, a Forest Control Room at the headquarters level and Division Control Rooms at the divisional level have been set up to function 24x7. These are equipped to facilitate monitoring of complaints and coordinated response with emergency services.