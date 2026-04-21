Government proposes 108 PG, DNB, fellowship seats in Delhi medical institutions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has proposed a total of 108 postgraduate, Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and fellowship seats across its medical institutions to strengthen healthcare delivery and medical education in the Capital, officials said.

Of the total 108 seats, 67 are for MD/MS programmes, 36 for DNB courses and five are fellowship positions. The proposal has been put forward by the Health Department under the Delhi government.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the expansion would help build a strong pool of specialised doctors and improve patient care.

“The expansion of PG, DNB and fellowship seats is a significant step towards strengthening Delhi’s healthcare ecosystem. These seats will help in training a robust pool of highly skilled and specialised doctors, ensuring better patient care and improved health outcomes for the citizens of Delhi,” he said.

According to officials privy to the development, the proposed seats are distributed across 10 government medical and teaching institutions, marking a major expansion in advanced medical training capacity.

Among institutions, Maulana Azad Medical College has been allocated 35 MD/MS seats, while Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College has been allotted 24 MD/MS seats.