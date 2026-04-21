Heatwave likely in Delhi as temperature may touch 41°C

Delhi is likely to experience its first heatwave of the season on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that the maximum temperature may reach 41°C.

According to the latest weather bulletin, the city’s maximum temperature is expected to rise by 1–2°C, taking it above normal levels. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist from April 22 to April 24, during which temperatures may climb further to around 43°C.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C in the plains.

The IMD has advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to heat. It has recommended wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose cotton clothing, and covering the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella.

People have also been urged to drink sufficient water at regular intervals, even if not thirsty.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 171, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from PTI)