Heatwave likely to continue in Delhi till April 24

NEW DELHI: The national capital is set to experience intense heat this week, with the India Meteorological Department predicting that maximum temperatures may touch 44 degrees Celsius and heatwave conditions are likely to persist till April 24.

On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions at isolated places across the city between April 21 and April 24.

According to IMD data, Safdarjung, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius. Palam registered 39.3 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average. The Ridge area was the hottest, recording 41.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar at 40.2 degrees Celsius and Lodhi Road at 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Few days earlier, Delhi had witnessed an unusual spell of light to moderate rainfall, which brought down temperatures in several areas. Delhi’s AQI stood at 181 at 4 pm, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to CPCB data.