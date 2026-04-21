MCD charged Rs 80 crore in green tax from vehicles

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has collected over `80 crore as environment compensation charge (ECC) from commercial vehicles entering the city between January 1 and April 20 this year.

The civic body’s toll tax dashboard showed that a total of Rs 80,43,86,000 was collected as ECC during the period, with no exemptions or waivers. According to data, 4,00,672 vehicles were recorded under the ECC category across 116 entry points in the city between January and April 2026.

The MCD’s toll collection during the same period stood at Rs 1,04,35,94,100, while the total collection by the civic body, including toll and other components, amounted to Rs 2,12,42,69,300. Commercial vehicles such as trucks, multi-axle vehicles and other goods carriers that are liable to pay ECC upon entering Delhi. In addition to ECC, these vehicles also contributed to the MCD’s toll revenue.