MCD charged Rs 80 crore in green tax from vehicles

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has collected over `80 crore as environment compensation charge (ECC) from commercial vehicles entering the city between January 1 and April 20 this year.
The civic body’s toll tax dashboard showed that a total of Rs 80,43,86,000 was collected as ECC during the period, with no exemptions or waivers. According to data, 4,00,672 vehicles were recorded under the ECC category across 116 entry points in the city between January and April 2026.
The MCD’s toll collection during the same period stood at Rs 1,04,35,94,100, while the total collection by the civic body, including toll and other components, amounted to Rs 2,12,42,69,300. Commercial vehicles such as trucks, multi-axle vehicles and other goods carriers that are liable to pay ECC upon entering Delhi. In addition to ECC, these vehicles also contributed to the MCD’s toll revenue.
The total collection from this category stood at Rs 23,92,08,100 during the period. Officials said the ECC is levied on commercial vehicles entering Delhi as part of measures aimed at curbing air pollution by discouraging non-essential vehicular movement.
The data further showed that there were no vehicles exempted from ECC and no waiver amount was recorded during the reporting period. According to officials aware of the matter, the civic body is set to soon invite tenders for modernising toll collection at Delhi’s entry points, with plans to introduce a seamless, non-stop system.
“We are moving towards an ANPR camera-based toll collection system on the lines of highways,” an official said.
Free flow tolling system
As part of the project, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will roll out a barrier-free multi-lane free flow tolling system. The MCD operates toll collection across 121 entry points in the national capital.