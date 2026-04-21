Property dealer kills neighbour’s brother over parking dispute, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old cloth trader, Pankaj Nayyar, was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour, Gaurav Sharma, during a parking dispute early Monday in Preet Vihar, East Delhi. The victim’s elder brother, Paras, present at the scene, was also injured.

Authorities noted that the parties had argued on two previous occasions. DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar stated that police received two PCR calls at 2.22 am and 2.26 am, reporting a quarrel and gunfire.

The altercation occurred at A-144, Preet Vihar. During heated arguments, Sharma opened fire, striking Pankaj in the chest. Pankaj was taken to a hospital in Nirman Vihar, where he was declared brought dead. The accused and his aides fled the scene, the DCP said. Sharma was later arrested from Model Town. The search continues for the other suspects and Sharma is being interrogated.

Officials stated that Paras and a friend, Aditya, went out to dinner on Sunday evening. Aditya arrived in his Baleno, which they parked at the building entrance before leaving in Paras’s Swift.