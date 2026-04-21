Property dealer kills neighbour’s brother over parking dispute, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old cloth trader, Pankaj Nayyar, was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour, Gaurav Sharma, during a parking dispute early Monday in Preet Vihar, East Delhi. The victim’s elder brother, Paras, present at the scene, was also injured.
Authorities noted that the parties had argued on two previous occasions. DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar stated that police received two PCR calls at 2.22 am and 2.26 am, reporting a quarrel and gunfire.
The altercation occurred at A-144, Preet Vihar. During heated arguments, Sharma opened fire, striking Pankaj in the chest. Pankaj was taken to a hospital in Nirman Vihar, where he was declared brought dead. The accused and his aides fled the scene, the DCP said. Sharma was later arrested from Model Town. The search continues for the other suspects and Sharma is being interrogated.
Officials stated that Paras and a friend, Aditya, went out to dinner on Sunday evening. Aditya arrived in his Baleno, which they parked at the building entrance before leaving in Paras’s Swift.
Around 9 pm, the accused arrived in his BMW and called Paras, requesting that the parked vehicle be moved so he could park his car. Paras told him that they had the key and would return soon, suggesting he use an adjacent plot owned by the victim in the meantime.
At around midnight, Paras received another call from Sharma, who wanted to park his SUV, which his son was driving. Paras replied that each flat is allotted only one parking space, and they had already accommodated Sharma’s car.
The accused left in his SUV but later returned and verbally abused the victims. Paras and Pankaj came downstairs, leading to a scuffle. The accused then fired a pistol, striking Pankaj, and fled with two associates, according to police.
It is alleged that Sharma, along with his son, nephew, and two aides, carried out the attack. Paras also sustained injuries. Pankaj’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.
The victim’s family runs a cloth business in Chandni Chowk. The accused works in property dealings in Shakarpur and is also involved in import-export business. He recently moved to the rented accommodation because renovation work is underway at his Shakapur house.