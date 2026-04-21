Students at Delhi's Lady Hardinge College protest over hostel conditions, demand permission to install ACs

NEW DELHI: Students from Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMS) on Monday protested outside the director’s office, alleging denial of basic facilities in the girls’ hostel, including access to air conditioners, amid rising temperatures in the national Capital.

The protesting students said they were facing “extremely distressing and unsafe living conditions” that have been repeatedly ignored despite multiple complaints to the administration.

Highlighting their concerns, students said they were not demanding that the college provide air conditioners but were only seeking permission to install them at their own expense.

“We are not asking them to provide ACs. We are only asking permission to install them ourselves, which is being denied citing ‘old wiring’—while ACs exist in the warden’s room and other old hostels,” they said. “It is very difficult to study in this hot weather without ACs. When the warden’s room can have an AC, why can’t students?” said a second-year student.

Students also raised concerns over unhygienic mess conditions, alleging that insects were frequently found in the food. This, they said, is compounded by unsafe drinking water, as coolers are either non-functional or supply contaminated water.

Further, students complained of filthy washrooms and poor sanitation, which they claim have led to frequent infections. They also highlighted a stray dog menace on campus, citing dog bite incidents and safety concerns, particularly during night hours.

According to a student who requested anonymity, around 150–200 students participated in the protest. “We have been assured that the issues will be resolved within three days,” she said.