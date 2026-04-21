Three from Delhi score perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main exam

NEW DELHI: Twenty-six candidates—all male—have bagged a perfect 100 score in the JEE-Main engineering entrance exams held in the two sessions in January and April, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Monday.

Twenty-four candidates had achieved the feat in 2025.

Shreya Mishra, Aditya Gupta and Atharva Panjabi from Delhi–National Capital Territory (NCT) are among those who have obtained the perfect score. Five each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also figure in the honours list. The other 100 percentile scorers include four from Rajasthan, two each from Haryana and Maharashtra and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha & the UT of Chandigarh.

A total of 15,38,468 candidates, including 5,31,593 women, had appeared for the BE/BTech exams held in one session from January 21 to January 28 and in another session from April 2 to 8. The highest NTA score among females is Mallavarapu Aasna of Telangana with a score of 99.9982287 percentile. Ashi Grewal from Haryana and Saumyaa Gupta from Rajasthan have scored 99.9969766 and 99.9965185, respectively.

Of the 100 percentile scorers, 24 belong to the general category, one to the general-economically weaker section category and another one falls in the other backward classes–non-creamy layer category. The scores of 111 candidates across both sessions were withheld as they were found to have indulged in unfair practices.