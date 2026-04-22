18 inspectors posted to strengthen infrastructure oversight in MCD schools

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has posted 18 School Inspectors (LACs) across several zones, signalling a recalibration of monitoring within its education department.

School inspectors, appointed zone-wise, are tasked with monitoring schools in terms of performance, activities, quality of education, and infrastructure. Each inspector typically oversees 30–35 schools in a zone and plays a critical role in ensuring attendance and compliance with academic and administrative standards.

Of the 81 sanc tioned the inspectors posts, 18 have now been filled through this order, with more postings expected in the coming days to strengthen ground-level monitoring and checks.

According to an office order issued by the MCD’s Central Establishment Department on April 20, officials have been posted in zones including West, Keshavpuram, Shahdara (North and South), Rohini, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Narela, and Central. The order directs all officers to report to their respective Zonal Deputy Directors of Education with immediate effect.

“Efforts were made to fill vacancies by issuing orders for 63 positions, but many declined, resulting in a low uptake, with only 18 officials agreeing to take up the role.” an official said. “In order to address this, the department also maintains a reserve list and is continuing to persuade more candidates,” the official added, noting that despite reluctance, more inspectors to be posted soon.

“The inspectors act as a key link between school principals and higher authorities and are responsible for inspecting schools, identifying operational and academic issues, and monitoring teaching and implementation on the ground, ”the official further said.

Shortage hits inspection

“Ideally, each inspector is expected to oversee around 30–35 schools, but due to the shortage, this ratio has been difficult to maintain. The postings are part of an effort to strengthen zonal infrastructure,” official said.