A journey back home, a question of choice

NEW DELHI: With a day to go for the first of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, uncertainty hangs heavy over the minds of thousands of migrant Bengali voters returning home. In Delhi, where the summer heat is already unforgiving, the Bengali diaspora finds itself caught in a swirl of urgency and skepticism. Many remain unconvinced that any political change will meaningfully alter their lives.

“Doesn’t matter who comes to power; neither TMC nor BJP cares for me,” says Baheri Bala, a domestic worker who travels to Kolkata once a year to see her children. This time, her visit is driven by the need to vote, particularly in the wake of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Bala says her own documentation process was smooth despite living in Delhi, though some of her peers have complained about deletions. Unfamiliar with her constituency or candidates, she leans towards the BJP, hoping it might help her secure a house.

For others, the motivation to vote is shaped as much by fear as by aspiration. Shibani, a domestic worker in Delhi for 11 years, is returning home to Nandigram to vote. She credits the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for helping her acquire a home. But her decision to vote now is driven by anxiety.