CBSE three-language policy sparks anxiety, confusion among parents

NEW DELHI: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pushes forward with its revised three-language policy, parents across India are grappling with uncertainty, frustration, and, in some cases, difficult personal decisions regarding their children’s education.

In conversations across parent groups—both online and within school communities—the dominant concern is not the idea of multilingual learning, but the manner of its implementation. Many parents believe the policy feels rushed and poorly planned.

“We are not against languages,” said a parent from Delhi and a member of the Educators Federation. He questioned, “But how do you introduce a new subject when there are no textbooks, no trained teachers, and no clarity on assessment?”

A recurring worry is what parents call the “English dilemma.” While the policy encourages two Indian languages, parents argue that English remains essential for higher education and careers. “In reality, English becomes compulsory anyway,” another parent noted. “So where is the choice?”

Families with transferable jobs, particularly those in central government services, are among the most distressed. Frequent relocations across states mean children may have to restart learning a new regional language every few years. “My child has already studied three different languages in five years,” said a government employee. “Now we’re being told to add another. It’s not learning, it’s disruption,” she added.