Delhi cops foil ISI-linked module, arrest two youths from MP’s Gwalior

NEW DELHI: Two suspected operatives, allegedly working under the direction of Pakistan-based gangster and ISI-linked handler Shahzad Bhatti, have been arrested. The accused were recruited through social media and involved in a criminal conspiracy to execute target killings and firing incidents in the Delhi-NCR region.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rajveer (21) and Vivek Banjara (19), both residents of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Police got intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based gangster Bhatti and other ISI proxies, in collusion with certain India-based accomplices, were hatching a criminal conspiracy to execute grenade attacks and target killings in the Delhi-NCR region and adjoining areas.

Based on information, Banjara was traced to Dabra in Gwalior and arrested on April 16. His interrogation led to the arrest of main accused Rajveer on April 18 from Sarai Kale Khan. He was preparing to fire upon some prominent hotel in the Delhi/NCR area as directed by his handler, Bhatti, DCP (Special Cell). Praveen Kumar Tripathi said.

One pistol, six live rounds, and two mobile phones containing incriminating videos and voice notes were recovered from them. Investigation revealed that Rajveer was recruited on social media by ‘Rana Bhai’, an associate of Bhatti. Later, Rajveer introduced Banjara to Rana and Bhatti.