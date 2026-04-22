Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL on alleged LPG black marketing, asks petitioner to approach government

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation alleging widespread black marketing of LPG cylinders in the national capital, advising the petitioner to take up the issue with the government instead.

The plea, filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Mittal, claimed that LPG cylinders—officially priced at around ₹1,000—were being sold illegally for as much as ₹5,000 amid an acute shortage. The petition also alleged that the government continued to export gas despite strained domestic supply.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, however, refused to intervene. The judges noted that a recent gas shortage at the court’s canteen had already been resolved and observed that authorities were taking steps to address the situation.

The Bench underscored that issues such as supply management, prevention of black marketing, and resource allocation fall within the executive’s domain, not the judiciary’s. It further remarked that courts cannot issue directions that are impractical to enforce, such as completely eliminating hoarding or black market activities.

On the allegation of gas exports, the court said it could not interfere in matters of economic and policy decisions undertaken by the government.

While dismissing the plea, the Bench allowed the petitioner to submit a representation to the appropriate authorities, directing that it be duly considered and acted upon in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, amid concerns over fuel availability linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Tuesday stated that there is “absolutely no shortage” of petrol and diesel in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

(With inputs from ANI)