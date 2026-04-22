Fake antacid powder and coffee products syndicate busted, four men arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested four men busting a racket involved in illegal manufacturing, stocking, and distribution of spurious antacid powder and counterfeit coffee products in the Madhu Vihar area.

These fake products were being supplied through wholesale and retail channels across the country.

The accused have been identified as Uttam Das (23), Papai Das Baragya alias Pankaj (19), Nitin Bhardwaj (38), and Sanjay Bansal (50), all residents of Delhi.

Police have recovered three single-track filling machines with compressors, around one lakh antacid sachets, approximately 50,000 coffee sachets (both ready for distribution), raw materials, including around 500 kg of coffee powder and two drums of acids, two hot guns and other tools, and packaging materials such as foil paper rolls, stickers, boxes, cartons, and gunny bags.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raids in Madhu Vihar, where two illegal manufacturing units were found operational. The units were active under the supervision of Uttam, with assistance from labourer Papai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rahul Alwal said.

Uttam and Papai revealed that the units had been operational for the past two months in two rented 2-BHK flats under the direction of Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj was nabbed from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. He disclosed his association with Bansal, who was also apprehended near Kashmere Gate, while attempting to leave the city, the DCP said.