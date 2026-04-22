Food Corporation of India to resume wheat procurement

NEW DELHI: In a relief for farmers, the Centre has accepted the Delhi government’s request to restart wheat procurement through the Food Corporation of India, resuming operations after a gap since 2021-22. The move will ensure farmers receive the Minimum Support Price and strengthen the local agricultural ecosystem.

CM Rekha Gupta called it a key step towards prioritising farmers’ interests. After her letter to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, highlighting distress sales, the Centre directed FCI to begin procurement for the 2026-27 rabi season.

Operations will start on April 24 at the Narela depot and Najafgarh mandi, bringing facilities closer to farmers. Local centres will reduce transport costs and improve access to procurement. Officials said locally procured wheat will support the Public Distribution System and improve supply efficiency. The policy also aims to stabilise markets by limiting unnecessary grain movement.

Delhi has about 29,000 hectares under wheat cultivation and produces nearly 80,000 metric tonnes, leaving a surplus. Around 21,000 farmers are expected to benefit. Farmers must carry Aadhaar, land records, and bank details. A village-wise schedule will be announced and farmers are advised to follow it to avoid inconvenience.

The initiative may improve incomes and ensure timely payments through direct bank transfers, thereby enabling smoother operations during the procurement season.