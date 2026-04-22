IRS officer’s daughter found murdered in South Delhi; ex-servant suspected

NEW DELHI: 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer was found murdered at her residence in south Delhi’s Kailash Hills area on Wednesday morning.

Police have suspected that the victim was sexually assaulted before being being strangled to death. However, the details will be verified only after a post mortem examination.

Police were alerted about the incident and rushed to the spot, where they took custody of the body and launched an investigation.

The suspect as of now is the former servant of the victim. He has been missing since the incident and efforts are being made to nab him.

The victim was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.