Online delivery fraud of Rs 35L exposed, two held & 14 iPhones recovered

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an online fraud network of Rs 35 lakh with the arrest of two men and the recovery of 14 sealed iPhones. The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (21) and Himanshu (30), both residents of Kishanganj.

A complainant reported an alleged fraud related to online purchases made through an e-commerce portal. He placed orders for 50 iPhone 16 (128 GB) mobile phones between April 12 and 16.

As per the application, all consignments were marked as “delivered”; however, no such delivery was actually received by the complainant. He alleged that the delivery personnel, in connivance with associates, fraudulently marked the consignments as delivered and misappropriated 50 mobile phones worth approximately `35 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

A case was registered at Bharat Nagar police station. Investigation revealed that, out of 32 tracking IDs, 26 had been assigned to a delivery agent, Jaspreet. The suspect was traced and arrested, the DCP said. He disclosed that he, in collusion with his associate Himanshu, had misappropriated the consignments. On their instance, 14 sealed iPhones 16, worth `10 lakh, were recovered.

Had misappropriated the consignments: Accused

The suspect disclosed that he, in collusion with his associate Himanshu, had misappropriated the consignments. On their instance, 14 sealed iPhones 16, worth `10 lakh, were recovered. The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh and Himanshu, both residents of Kishanganj.