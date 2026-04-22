Pink Saheli Smart Card catering to more than 5 lakh users: Government data

NEW DELHI: More than 5 lakh women have availed the Delhi government’s ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ scheme so far, according to the latest data.

All 5.3 lakh cards are currently in active use. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the achievement reflects not only the success of the scheme but also the growing confidence and participation of women in the capital’s public transport system.

She said that when public transport is safe and accessible, it naturally opens up greater opportunities in education, employment and overall progress. “This initiative is helping women become more independent, which is central to the vision of a developed Delhi,” she added.

The card operates on a ‘tap-and-go’ system using the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, eliminating the need for paper tickets. Women can simply tap the card on electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) and board buses with ease.

It enables free travel for women and transgender persons on buses, while also allowing paid use across the Metro and other modes of public transport, making it a truly integrated mobility solution. The scheme is available to all women and transgender residents of Delhi aged five and above.