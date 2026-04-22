Property registrations to go paperless soon, say officials

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to make property registrations fully online and paperless, with officials indicating that the proposal could materialise within the next five to six months. A similar plan was proposed by the previous government but did not take shape.
According to senior officials, once the proposal is cleared by the Cabinet and passed by the Assembly, buyers and sellers will need to visit the sub-registrar’s office only for biometric authentication.
All other processes will be completed online, and the parties involved will receive documents through the DigiLocker app. The government is likely to make the registration of sale deeds “paperless and faceless” in the coming months, they added.
“The plan could materialise in the next five to six months if all approvals are received on time,” said a senior Delhi government officer. He added that the proposal would require amendments to property registration rules after Cabinet approval and subsequent passage in the Assembly.
The move to make sale deeds paperless and faceless began several years ago but remained pending due to various reasons. Last year, the Revenue Department had engaged a consultant for the project, but the Assembly elections led to delays, officials further said.
They added that the government is likely to hire a top-tier software firm to implement the plan, which is expected to help curb fraud in property transfers and registrations.
The faceless and paperless system will minimise human intervention, enabling an online process that removes the need for multiple visits to sub-registrar offices for registering sale deeds. Officials said the new system will streamline procedures and improve transparency.
Once implemented, the system will ensure that the entire process—from application filing to ownership verification—is conducted online. Applicants will only need to visit the sub-registrar’s office for photographs and biometric verification, while all other records will be digitally stored and preserved.
Currently, the system allows online document submission, e-stamp payment, and appointment booking through the Delhi Online Registration Information System (DORIS). However, officials noted that the process remains largely manual at present.
Online shift
Proposal may be implemented within next five to six months
Buyers, sellers to visit office only for biometric verification
All documents to be delivered digitally via DigiLocker app
Move aims to curb fraud in property transactions