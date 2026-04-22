Property registrations to go paperless soon, say officials

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to make property registrations fully online and paperless, with officials indicating that the proposal could materialise within the next five to six months. A similar plan was proposed by the previous government but did not take shape.

According to senior officials, once the proposal is cleared by the Cabinet and passed by the Assembly, buyers and sellers will need to visit the sub-registrar’s office only for biometric authentication.

All other processes will be completed online, and the parties involved will receive documents through the DigiLocker app. The government is likely to make the registration of sale deeds “paperless and faceless” in the coming months, they added.

“The plan could materialise in the next five to six months if all approvals are received on time,” said a senior Delhi government officer. He added that the proposal would require amendments to property registration rules after Cabinet approval and subsequent passage in the Assembly.

The move to make sale deeds paperless and faceless began several years ago but remained pending due to various reasons. Last year, the Revenue Department had engaged a consultant for the project, but the Assembly elections led to delays, officials further said.