Schools to roll out heat wave plan

NEW DELHI: With temperatures rising and a yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, the Directorate of Education in Delhi on Tuesday reiterated strict precautionary measures for all schools across the capital to safeguard students from heat-related illnesses.

In a circular dated April 21, 2026, the department directed government, aided, and privately recognised schools to intensify preparedness as the city braces for adverse weather conditions. The advisory emphasises minimising students’ exposure to heat during school hours while ensuring hydration and awareness.

Morning assemblies, a staple in most schools, are to be curtailed or shifted indoors. Schools have been explicitly instructed to avoid open-air classes and outdoor physical activities during peak heat hours. Instead, administrators are being urged to prioritise shaded or indoor arrangements with reduced duration.

A key highlight of the directive is the introduction of a “Water Bell” system. Under this initiative, schools will ring a bell every 45 to 60 minutes to remind students to drink water, addressing the risk of dehydration during extreme temperatures.

Institutions are also required to ensure the availability of clean and cool drinking water at multiple accessible points on campus. The circular stated, “As Delhi enters the peak summer period, authorities are stressing collective vigilance to protect students from the intensifying heat.”