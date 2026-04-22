Schools to roll out heat wave plan

NEW DELHI: With temperatures rising and a yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, the Directorate of Education in Delhi on Tuesday reiterated strict precautionary measures for all schools across the capital to safeguard students from heat-related illnesses.
In a circular dated April 21, 2026, the department directed government, aided, and privately recognised schools to intensify preparedness as the city braces for adverse weather conditions. The advisory emphasises minimising students’ exposure to heat during school hours while ensuring hydration and awareness.
Morning assemblies, a staple in most schools, are to be curtailed or shifted indoors. Schools have been explicitly instructed to avoid open-air classes and outdoor physical activities during peak heat hours. Instead, administrators are being urged to prioritise shaded or indoor arrangements with reduced duration.
A key highlight of the directive is the introduction of a “Water Bell” system. Under this initiative, schools will ring a bell every 45 to 60 minutes to remind students to drink water, addressing the risk of dehydration during extreme temperatures.
Institutions are also required to ensure the availability of clean and cool drinking water at multiple accessible points on campus. The circular stated, “As Delhi enters the peak summer period, authorities are stressing collective vigilance to protect students from the intensifying heat.”
To enhance awareness, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials issued by the Delhi government’s Health Department must be prominently displayed across school premises, including classrooms and corridors. Schools are further instructed to conduct brief awareness sessions to educate students on recognising symptoms of heat exhaustion and the importance of timely hydration.
The circular also introduced a “buddy system,” pairing students to monitor each other’s well-being during school hours. Immediate first aid and medical attention are to be ensured in case of any heat-related distress. Teachers have been tasked with sharing daily advisories and heatwave forecasts from the IMD with parents through class-specific communication channels such as WhatsApp groups. Schools are also expected to make regular announcements during assemblies and display updates on notice boards.
Meanwhile, parents have been advised to send children to school in light, breathable cotton clothing and reinforce good hygiene practices to help them cope with the heat.
“Additionally, each school must appoint a nodal officer responsible for implementing and monitoring these measures. Schools are required to submit an Action Taken Report to their respective district authorities by May 2, ensuring accountability and compliance,” the circular read.
Meanwhile the city reeled under intense heat on Tuesday, as it recorded the maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius at the base station Safdarjung.