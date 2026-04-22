Two more held in Preet Vihar parking dispute murder case

NEW DELHI: Two more people were arrested in connection with the killing of 34-year-old trader Panjak Nayyar in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar area over a parking dispute with his neighbour. The main accused, identified as Gaurav Sharma, was already arrested on Monday.
During heated arguments, Gaurav opened fire, striking Pankaj Nayyar in the chest. Pankaj was taken to a hospital in Nirman Vihar, where he was declared brought dead.
Following the incident, there has been widespread anger in the Preet Vihar area. Late Monday night, family members staged a protest outside the Preet Vihar police station demanding the arrest of the remaining accused.
On Tuesday evening, the family members and friends organised a candle march from A-Block, Preet Vihar, to the main road, demanding justice for Pankaj. A large number of local residents participated, calling for swift arrests of the absconding accused.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said that three teams were constituted. All teams were tasked with tracing and apprehending the accused persons at the earliest. Footage from cameras installed in and around the place of occurrence was examined, and local intelligence was actively developed.
“On the basis of sustained technical analysis, the suspects were identified. Gaurav, who fired at the deceased, has already been arrested. His associate Sunil Sharma (41) and his stepson Siddharth have also been apprehended,” the DCP said.
During the probe, he claimed that the weapon belonged to his elder brother, which he procured in 2021. The weapon is yet to be recovered.
Gaurav also disclosed that he was earlier arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in 2021 in connection with a GST-related case. Police are now verifying his possible involvement in other cases as well, another police officer stated. Two more accused in the case are still absconding, and efforts are being made to apprehend them.
On Monday, the victim’s elder brother Paras and a friend, Aditya had gone out for dinner on Sunday evening.
Aditya arrived in his Baleno, which they parked at the building entrance before leaving in Paras’s Swift.
Around 9 pm, the accused arrived in his BMW and called Paras, requesting that the parked vehicle be moved so he could park his car. Paras told him that they had the key and would return soon, suggesting he use an adjacent plot owned by the victim in the meantime.
At around midnight, Paras received another call from Sharma, who wanted to park his SUV, which his son was driving. Paras replied that each flat is allotted only one parking space, and they had already accommodated Sharma’s car.
The accused left in his SUV but later returned and verbally abused the victims. Paras and Pankaj came downstairs, leading to a scuffle. The accused then fired a pistol, striking Pankaj, and fled with two associates.