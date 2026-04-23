AAP to skip April 29 MCD mayor elections, targets BJP’s ‘four-engine’ governance

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced it will not contest the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral elections, saying the move is aimed at giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “another opportunity” to govern the capital and be held fully accountable.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party would sit in opposition and expose what he described as BJP’s failed “four-engine” governance model. He reiterated that AAP had taken a similar decision last year to ensure the BJP could not shift blame for civic issues.

He said that despite controlling multiple arms of governance, including the Centre, L-G’s office, and MCD, BJP has been unable to deliver results. “With all four engines, it is clear that BJP does not know how to run the city,” he said, adding that “only Arvind Kejriwal can run Delhi”.

The AAP leader alleged that civic problems persisted across departments, including the Public Works Department, the Flood Control Department, and the MCD, all of which he said saw widespread failures last year. With the mayoral polls approaching, the political contest in Delhi is expected to intensify, particularly around civic governance issues such as drainage, infrastructure, and monsoon preparedness.