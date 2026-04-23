Delhi Court stays FIR order against former TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and producer in alleged cheating case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday has put an interim stay on a magistrate’s order to register an FIR against actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and film producer Debashish Das Gupta in an alleged cheating case filed by a private company.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh was hearing a revision petition against the April 8 order of a magisterial court, which directed the SHO of Badarpur to register an FIR against the duo.

The court said, “In pursuance of an MoU dated June 8, 2023, the complainant company, i.e, Zenith Media Scope Pvt Ltd, invested Rs 2 crore with Debashish Das Gupta, who was producing a Bengali movie titled ‘Mental’ (subsequently released as ‘Sentimental’), and it was alleged that the revisionist violated the terms of the MoU in the nature of cheating.”

It took note of the revision plea, according to which the movie released in January 2024 was not commercially successful, but Gupta returned around Rs 78.25 lakh to the complainant against the invested amount of Rs 2 crore.

The plea said that although Nusrat Jahan was not a party to the MoU, the FIR has been ordered to be registered against her also.