Delhi sizzles above 42 degrees celsius as IMD forecasts heatwave from April 24

NEW DELHI: Delhi reeled under scorching heat on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures crossing the 42°C mark at several stations. Conditions are expected to intensify further, with a heatwave forecast from April 24, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Station-wise data showed that the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Ridge at 42.1°C, 3.7 degrees above normal. Ayanagar followed at 41.4°C (three degrees above normal), while Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 40.7°C, also three degrees above normal.

Lodi Road logged 40.8°C, 3.8 degrees above normal, and Palam recorded 40.2°C, 1.6 degrees above normal. The 24-hour change in maximum temperatures ranged between 1.6°C and 1.9°C across stations.

Minimum temperatures remained above or near normal at most places. Palam recorded the highest minimum at 24.6°C, 1.3 degrees above normal, followed by Ayanagar at 23.5°C, 1.1 degrees above normal. Ridge recorded 23.4°C, 0.3 degrees above normal. Safdarjung registered a minimum of 21.6°C, 1.1 degrees below normal, while Lodi Road recorded 20.6°C, 1.4 degrees below normal.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies for April 23, with minimum temperatures around 24°C and maximum temperatures touching 42°C. Heatwave conditions are expected to set in from April 24, with temperatures likely to rise further and touch 43°C in the coming days.

Air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with an AQI of 216, as per Central Pollution Control Board standards.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’