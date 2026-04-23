DU to discuss overhaul of BA courses

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi is set to take up a key academic and infrastructure agenda at its Executive Council (EC) meeting scheduled for April 29, where it will consider restructuring the BA Programme and approve major development projects for the 2026–27 academic session.

According to the meeting agenda, the EC will deliberate on recommendations forwarded by the Academic Council on April 15 regarding the realignment of disciplines and subject combinations offered under the BA Programme across colleges. The proposal aims to optimise seat utilisation and rationalise academic offerings in line with student demand.

A committee comprising senior officials, including the Dean of Colleges, Registrar, Dean (Academics), Dean (Admissions), and principals from colleges such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Miranda House, and Daulat Ram College, has recommended that colleges reassess combinations where enrolment remains low or seats go vacant.

The proposal suggests merging certain disciplines into broader combinations to improve viability. For instance, languages such as Urdu, Arabic, Persian, Bengali, and Telugu may be offered in combination with one additional discipline under a single BA Programme. Similarly, subjects like Social Work, Sociology, and Education could be paired with more popular disciplines to attract higher enrolment.