Expedite study on pollution source real time: Delhi Environment Minister

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday directed officials to fast-track the roll-out of a real-time source apportionment study to strengthen the capital’s air quality management, an official statement said.

The study, to be led by IIT Delhi, will focus on continuous monitoring and analysis of air pollutants, with a special emphasis on particulate matter (PM10), to enable evidence-based policy interventions.

The proposal, presented on Wednesday by a team of scientists from IIT Delhi in a high-level meeting chaired by Sirsa, laid out a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen Delhi’s air quality management ecosystem through science-backed interventions, officials said.

Officials claimed the proposal was pending under the previous government and was subsequently shelved.