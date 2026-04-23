Kailash Hill murder: Locality in shock, neighbours say ‘she was quiet & studious’

NEW DELHI: The murder of the 22-year-old IIT-Delhi graduate in South Delhi’s Kailash Hills has left the entire neighbourhood shaken. Her neighbours say that she was quiet and studious and believed that she would clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

A passionate and a bright student, she was never out for social gatherings or late evenings and was always known for her discipline. She was also away from social media, one of the neighbours mentioned, adding that she was clear about her plans and always used to talk about it.

“She was very studious and always used to study and had a dream of becoming a civil servant. We have not seen her wasting her time and rarely stepping out. She believed she would make it. She was the kind of child parents use as an example,” he said.

Another neighbour stated that after completing her engineering, she only had a dream of becoming an IAS officer and was confident of clearing it this year. Even everyone believed that she would make it.